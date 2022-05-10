Queen Elizabeth II misses UK parliament opening session since 1963

'Historic moment'

The queen has rarely been seen in public since spending an unscheduled night in hospital last October, and has complained of difficulties standing and walking. She also contracted Covid-19 in February.

She has missed only two state openings in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and then Prince Edward.

Her decision heightened fears that she may not be able to play a full part in public celebrations next month celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

The queen announced last week she will not attend this summer's royal garden parties, and has only appeared once in public since October at the March 29 memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.



(Photograph:AFP)