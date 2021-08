Football: Only one Lionel Messi? Turns out, there's quite a few

There is a Messi for every occasion:

As Argentine superstar Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona and looks set to sign for Paris Saint-Germain, he takes with him a legacy that has inspired a legion of lesser-known players who have been compared, often against their will, to the 34-year-old.

The Arabian Messi: Omar Abdulrahman

The UAE international wears the number 10 shirt, just like the real Messi, and has won a clutch of awards in his time, including Asian Player of the Year.

Now 29 years old, Abdulrahman, easy to spot with his Afro hairstyle, has spent all of his career in the UAE, mostly with Al Ain although he once had a two-week trial with Manchester City.

Media in the Gulf dubbed him 'the Arabian Messi'; on his better days that has even stretched to 'the Asian Messi'.

In 2016, he scored with a Panenka penalty in a friendly against Messi's Barcelona.

The BBC once asked if he was the 'best footballer you have never heard of'.

(Photograph:AFP)