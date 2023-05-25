Football - List of teams with most Premier League Titles

Written By: Gautam Sodhi Updated: May 25, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

Following Manchester City's third straight Premier League title win in 2022/23 season, it's time we take a look at all the teams who, so far, have put their hands on the prestigious trophy. This list includes two Manchester clubs, two clubs from London, and three one-time winners.

The Red Devils on the top

Since the inception of the English Premier League in 1992, the Red Devils - Manchester United, won the most league titles - 13. They last claimed the title win in the 2012/13 season, which also happened to be Sir Alex Ferguson's last season as the United manager.

(Photograph: AFP )

Noisy neighbours aren't far behind

United's noisy neighbours, Manchester City, is second on the list with seven Premier League titles to date. Having first won the title in the 2011/12 season, City has won six since, three back-to-back from 2020/21 onwards.

(Photograph: AFP )

The Blues are playing the catching game

The Blues, Chelsea, aren't far behind either, as they have won five Premier League trophies. Chelsea first won the league in 2004/05 under Jose Mourinho and defended it next year too. The London-based club last won the PL title in 2016/17 under Antonio Conte.

(Photograph: AFP )

The invincibles!

Arsenal - the second club from London, has won three Premier League titles. Having first put their hands on the trophy in the 1997/98 season, they won it next in 2001. However, their greatest triumph came in 2004/05, when they won the league without getting defeated - earning them the name of 'The Invincibles!'

(Photograph: AFP )

Blackburn Rovers - 1 PL title

Of the three teams that have won just one Premier League title - Blackburn Hovers is one of them. Following Manchester United's two successive titles in 1991 and 1992, Blackburn Rovers, under Kenny Dalglish, broke their streak and won the trophy for the first and last time.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Liverpool - 1 PL title

Liverpool is the second of the three teams to have won a Premier League trophy. Under German Jurgen Klopp, The Reds finally broke the ice by winning the PL title in the 2019/2020 season after coming close on several occasions recently.

(Photograph: AFP )

Leicester City - 1 PL title

The Foxes - Leicester City is the most shocking name on the list. In 2015/16 season, the former Championship club stunned the world by beating all the odds and winning the Premier League title ahead of top six.

(Photograph: AFP )