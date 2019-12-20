Football in 2019: Liverpool rules | US women's team wins World Cup | Lionel Messi takes Ballon d'Or

Liverpool celebrate at home

Football fans line the streets to see the Liverpool football team take part in an open-top bus parade around Liverpool, north-west England on June 2, 2019, after winning they won the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Liverpool's celebrations stretched long into the night after they became six-time European champions with goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi to beat Tottenham.

The 2-0 win delivered a first win in seven finals for coach Jurgen Klopp.

(Photograph:AFP)