Football in 2019: Liverpool rules | US women's team wins World Cup | Lionel Messi takes Ballon d'Or

From the Merseyside Liverpool winning the Champion's League 2018-19 to the end of an era as Bayern's Uli Hoeness retires, here is a glimpse of football in the year 2019.
Football fans line the streets to see the Liverpool football team take part in an open-top bus parade around Liverpool, north-west England on June 2, 2019, after winning they won the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham.
Liverpool's celebrations stretched long into the night after they became six-time European champions with goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi to beat Tottenham.
The 2-0 win delivered a first win in seven finals for coach Jurgen Klopp.
Megan Rapinoe, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray(C) and other members of the World Cup-winning US women's team take part in a ticker-tape parade on July 10 in New York.
Four years after roaring fans lined the route of Lower Manhattan's fabled "Canyon of Heroes" to cheer the US women winning the 2015 World Cup, New Yorkers celebrated once again.
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi reacts after winning the Ballon d'Or trophy at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris on December 2, 2019.
Lionel Messi won a record-breaking sixth Ballon d'Or after another sublime year as his familiar brilliance remained undimmed even through difficult times for club and country.
Indian football star Sunil Chhetri scored twice against Thailand at the 2019 Asian Cup to reach 67 goals and overtake Argentina's Lionel Messi to become the second current highest scorer in international football, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo at 85 goals for Portugal this year.
Demonstrators gather during a protest called by the Catalan separatist movement Democratic Tsunami outside the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on December 18, prior to the "El Clasico" Spanish League football match between Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Tension in Spain's north-east region boiled over in October when demonstrations and riots caused the original La Liga fixture between Barcelona and Real Madrid to be postponed.
Algerian fans line the streets to see their national team take part in an open-top bus parade in Algierson, following their victory in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN).
Algeria celebrated their second Cup of Nations win, 29 years after their first triumph in 1990.
Football fans cheer below a banner bearing the portraits of Saudi Arabia's King Salman (L) and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of the World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the town of al-Ram in the Israeli occupied West Bank.
The game marked a change in policy for Saudi Arabia, which has previously played matches against Palestine in third countries.
The match ended in a goalless draw.
Arab clubs and national teams have historically refused to play in the West Bank, where the Palestinian national team plays, as it required them to apply for Israeli entry permits.
