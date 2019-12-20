Football in 2019: Liverpool rules | US women's team wins World Cup | Lionel Messi takes Ballon d'Or

From the Merseyside Liverpool winning the Champion's League 2018-19 to the end of an era as Bayern's Uli Hoeness retires, here is a glimpse of football in the year 2019.

Liverpool champions of Europe

Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson raises the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1, 2019.

(Photograph:AFP)

Liverpool celebrate at home

Football fans line the streets to see the Liverpool football team take part in an open-top bus parade around Liverpool, north-west England on June 2, 2019, after winning they won the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Liverpool's celebrations stretched long into the night after they became six-time European champions with goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi to beat Tottenham.

The 2-0 win delivered a first win in seven finals for coach Jurgen Klopp.

(Photograph:AFP)

US soccer victors in women's football

United States' forward Megan Rapinoe celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup quarter-final football match between France and United States, on June 28, 2019, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

(Photograph:AFP)

Big Apple welcome

Megan Rapinoe, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray(C) and other members of the World Cup-winning US women's team take part in a ticker-tape parade on July 10 in New York.

Four years after roaring fans lined the route of Lower Manhattan's fabled "Canyon of Heroes" to cheer the US women winning the 2015 World Cup, New Yorkers celebrated once again.

(Photograph:AFP)

Messi's Ballon d'Or

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi reacts after winning the Ballon d'Or trophy at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris on December 2, 2019.

Lionel Messi won a record-breaking sixth Ballon d'Or after another sublime year as his familiar brilliance remained undimmed even through difficult times for club and country.

(Photograph:AFP)

Chhetri beats Messi

Indian football star Sunil Chhetri scored twice against Thailand at the 2019 Asian Cup to reach 67 goals and overtake Argentina's Lionel Messi to become the second current highest scorer in international football, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo at 85 goals for Portugal this year.

(Photograph:AFP)

Belgium: Not champions, but still No-1

Belgium was crowned FIFA's "Team of the Year" for the second straight time after retaining top spot ahead of world champions France in the latest world rankings.

(Photograph:AFP)

It's all about the fans

Bayern Munich's supporters light flares during the UEFA Champions League group B football match between Red Star Belgrade (Crvena Zvezda Belgrade) and Bayern Munich at the "Rajko Mitic" stadium in Belgrade, on November 26, 2019.

(Photograph:AFP)

El Clasico

Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Isco (L) challenges Barcelona's Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic during the "El Clasico" Spanish League football match between Barcelona FC and Real Madrid CF at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on December 18.

(Photograph:AFP)

Catalan protest clouds El Clasico

Demonstrators gather during a protest called by the Catalan separatist movement Democratic Tsunami outside the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on December 18, prior to the "El Clasico" Spanish League football match between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Tension in Spain's north-east region boiled over in October when demonstrations and riots caused the original La Liga fixture between Barcelona and Real Madrid to be postponed. 

(Photograph:AFP)

A global sport

Iraqi football fans gesture and cheer for their country ahead of the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup semi-final football match between Iraq and Bahrain at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha on December 5, 2019.

(Photograph:AFP)

A sport everyone loves

Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer embraces "Fred the Red" as he arrives for the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester.

(Photograph:AFP)

Up, up, away

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo scores a header during the Italian "Serie A" football match between Sampdoria and Juventus at the Luigi-Ferraris stadium in Genoa.

(Photograph:AFP)

Algeria: A reason to celebrate

Algerian fans line the streets to see their national team take part in an open-top bus parade in Algierson, following their victory in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN).

Algeria celebrated their second Cup of Nations win, 29 years after their first triumph in 1990.

(Photograph:AFP)

Dedicated fans across the world

Football fans cheer below a banner bearing the portraits of Saudi Arabia's King Salman (L) and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of the World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the town of al-Ram in the Israeli occupied West Bank.

The game marked a change in policy for Saudi Arabia, which has previously played matches against Palestine in third countries.

The match ended in a goalless draw.

Arab clubs and national teams have historically refused to play in the West Bank, where the Palestinian national team plays, as it required them to apply for Israeli entry permits.

(Photograph:AFP)

A lifetime of football

Outgoing Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness kisses his wife Susanne next to a picture presented to him after addressing the annual general meeting of the German first division Bundesliga football club FC Bayern Munich in Munich, southern Germany.

(Photograph:AFP)