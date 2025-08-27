/Flying over a nuclear blast: Can fighter jets survive?

What if a fighter jets get near a nuclear explosion, faces extreme heat, shockwaves, and radiation? While jets can fly safely at high altitude and distance, close exposure can destroy aircraft or disrupt electronics.
A nuclear explosion releases immense energy, including intense heat, light, radiation, and a powerful shockwave. The blast creates a fireball thousands of metres wide and a shockwave capable of destroying almost everything.
Jets would need to be thousands of metres above the ground. The destructive shockwave expands spherically; being in the path at close range can destroy.
The shockwave produces sudden pressure changes and violent winds, exceeding those in hurricanes. Jet exposed to the shockwave risks structural damage, control surface failures, and can be thrown off course.
In 1956, U.S. pilot Bud Evans flew an F-84 jet near a nuclear blast to test durability. The aircraft suffered melting and severe damage, and Evans was temporarily blinded, but the pilot managed to fly the plane back safely.
Nuclear explosions emit radiation and electromagnetic pulses (EMP) that can disrupt aircraft electronics. Some specialised military aircraft, like doomsday planes, have shielding against EMPs, but it also have limited protection and it can face system failures in such conditions.
It would be very hard for any jets to fly safely over nuclear explosions, but yes, there is a chance it would get less impact if it is flying at sufficient altitude and distance, but direct exposure to a blast’s shockwave or radiation is extremely dangerous.