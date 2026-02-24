/Flights disrupted, army on the road, fear of gang wars: What's happening in Mexico 24 hours after El Mencho's killing

Security forces successfully killed secind-in command of CJNG, known as “El Tuli” - who orchestrated retaliatory attacks across Mexico after death of his boss El Mencho. While El Tuli was not in line of succession, he took over the operations immediately after El Mencho's death. The whereabouts of El Mencho's wife Rosalinda González Valencia is not known. HIs son Rubén Oseguera González, also known as El Menchito is serving a life sentence in a US federal prison. His youngest daughter Laisha Michelle Oseguera González is considered a person of interest by authorities but maintains a low profile. One of his daughters, named Jessica Johanna Oseguera is a US citizen and is in line of succession, according to reports. Others in line of succession are El Mencho's stepson Juan Carlos Valencia González and Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytán, another trusted right-hand man known as El Sapo.