/Flights disrupted, army on the road, fear of gang wars: What's happening in Mexico 24 hours after El Mencho's killing

Over 24 hours after El Mencho’s killing, Mexico is stabilising but tensions remain. Violence, travel disruptions and advisories persist in key regions. Security forces are on high alert as fears of cartel turf wars grow following El Tuli’s killing and uncertainty over CJNG’s next leader.
It has been more than 24 hours since El Mencho, the notorious drug lord of Mexico's powerful cartel CJNG was killed in an operation by Mexican Army. The country faced widespread violence after his killing as cartel members took to streets and resorted to rampage. While life was disrupted in the country immediately after the El Mencho's killing with countries including India, the US and Canada issuing shelter in place advisory, things are slowly returning to normalcy.
Mexico's capital Guadalajara's International Airport has started operating normally, according to reports. Many flights to Puerto Vallarta remains cancelled by airlines like Air Canada and United. Long-distance bus services from Mexico City to western states are also suspended. The shelter in place advisory by the US has been narrowed, but travellers in Puerto Vallarta and surrounding areas in Jalisco and Nayarit are still urged to remain in place. Roadblocks by cartel members continue to be at place at some locations. The UK Foreign Office has also advised against all but essential travel to Jalisco, Colima, and Guerrero
Mexico has deployed approximately 10,000 troops nationwide to bring situation to normalcy. The Mexican Air Force has been deployed in some regions where cartel weapons have outgunned local police. A "Red Code" alert remains in effect in states like Baja California, with the National Guard and Army maintaining an indefinite presence. Toll roads are heavily been guarded by national guards while, Jalisco, Michoacán and Guanajuato have been marked as high-risk zones.
The killing of Jalisco cartel boss El Mencho could fuel a turf war among drug-trafficking gangs in Mexico, several reports quoting analysts said. Pointing at Sinaloa conflict that was fueled by the lack of a clear family successor, analysts said that same applies to CJNG as its top family members are imprisoned. Other cartels including the rival Sinaloa cartel will attempt to fill the power vacuum in cartel circles created by El Mencho's absence. Tourists fear that they may be caught in the crossfire of shootouts or “narcoblockades” between security forces and cartels.
Security forces successfully killed secind-in command of CJNG, known as “El Tuli” - who orchestrated retaliatory attacks across Mexico after death of his boss El Mencho. While El Tuli was not in line of succession, he took over the operations immediately after El Mencho's death. The whereabouts of El Mencho's wife Rosalinda González Valencia is not known. HIs son Rubén Oseguera González, also known as El Menchito is serving a life sentence in a US federal prison. His youngest daughter Laisha Michelle Oseguera González is considered a person of interest by authorities but maintains a low profile. One of his daughters, named Jessica Johanna Oseguera is a US citizen and is in line of succession, according to reports. Others in line of succession are El Mencho's stepson Juan Carlos Valencia González and Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytán, another trusted right-hand man known as El Sapo.