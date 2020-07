Central government control tightened

Hong Kong normally passes its own laws through a legislature.

But the national security law was written in Beijing and imposed on the city -- its contents kept secret until it was enacted on Tuesday evening.

It establishes supremacy over the Basic Law, the mini-constitution that grants the city certain freedoms as well as judicial and legislative autonomy.

The law states that if there is a discrepancy between the two systems, China's law takes precedence.

It also embeds mainland officials within Hong Kong's government.

A new national security commission is headed by the head of Beijing's Liaison Office and staffed by both mainland and local officials.

