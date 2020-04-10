Five star batsmen who failed to hit an ODI century!

Checkout the top batsmen who failed to score a century despite a prolific career-run!

Misbah Ul Haq

Pakistan's former captain and a prolific batsman Misbah Ul Haq has played many important match-winning innings for his country but yet failed to smash even a single century. 

He scored 5,122 runs with as many as 42 half-centuries through his career.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Dwayne Smith

The West Indies player donned the ODI jersey 105 times for his country, but scored no century despite being predicted as the next big thing for the country. Dwayne Smith has just eight ODI half-centuries to his name and was last seen in 2015 World Cup clash against UAE. 

He currently is part of Indian Premier League and is known as a danger-man!

(Photograph:AFP)

Dinesh Karthik

Indian wicket-keeper batsmen Dinesh Karthik's career never really took off due to MS Dhoni's presence and KL Rahul's outstanding form.  

Karthik has only nine half-centuries in the 50-over format. He mostly scored 60s with his highest score of 79 coming against South Africa at Gwalior in 2010.

(Photograph:PTI)

Michael Vaughan

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan had a low ODI tenure where he managed 16 half-centuries with a top score of 90* versus Zimbabwe. 

In 86 games he scored 1,982 runs.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Graham Thorpe

Graham Thorpe, a former English cricketer who played for England internationally and Surrey domestically. He played 122 ODI matches for England. 

But still failed to score a century for the country. 

(Photograph:AFP)