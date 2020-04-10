Five star batsmen who failed to hit an ODI century!

Checkout the top batsmen who failed to score a century despite a prolific career-run!
The West Indies player donned the ODI jersey 105 times for his country, but scored no century despite being predicted as the next big thing for the country. Dwayne Smith has just eight ODI half-centuries to his name and was last seen in 2015 World Cup clash against UAE.
He currently is part of Indian Premier League and is known as a danger-man!
(Photograph:AFP)
Indian wicket-keeper batsmen Dinesh Karthik's career never really took off due to MS Dhoni's presence and KL Rahul's outstanding form.
Karthik has only nine half-centuries in the 50-over format. He mostly scored 60s with his highest score of 79 coming against South Africa at Gwalior in 2010.
(Photograph:PTI)