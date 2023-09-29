Five sensational international hits you can now enjoy in Hindi

| Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

OTT platforms may have immersed us in the world of multilingual content from around the world, but the comfort of enjoying a foreign show or film in your language still feels like a comforting hug. Here’s a handpicked compilation of incredible international stories dubbed in Hindi for you to enjoy:

Daniel (Danish)

Released in 2019, Daniel is a riveting biographical film available in Hindi on iTap. Directed by Niels Arden Oplev, a Danish director and filmmaker, the film follows the engrossing narrative of Daniel Rye, portrayed by Esben Smed. It showcases the real-life experiences of Rye, who was held hostage by ISIS for 13 months. At its core, the show is about courage and survival. Alongside Smed's unforgettable portrayal, the cast includes Sofie Torp in the role of his mother and Puk Damsgård, among others. Their collective performances breathe life into this emotionally charged and powerful story, capturing the essence of Rye's harrowing journey.

The Boys (English)

The Boys is an American satirical TV series that offers a glimpse into a world where powerful individuals, hailed as heroes, often abuse their extraordinary abilities. In this narrative, we witness the clash between regular people and these morally flawed 'superheroes.' The story revolves around two groups: the Seven, Vought's esteemed superhero team, and the Boys, a vigilante group led by the determined Billy Butcher. Their conflict intensifies, revealing the self-centered leader of the Seven, Homelander, and how these opposing forces strive to bring each other down. Developed by Eric Kripke and based on the comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the show features an ensemble cast including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, and Nathan Mitchell. You can exclusively stream this series in Hindi on Amazon Prime Video.

Narcos

Narcos, a crime drama series, was brought to life by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro to tell the story of Pablo Escobar, the infamous Colombian drug lord. This intense show unfolds in Colombia, with the first two seasons showcasing the tale of Pablo Escobar leading the Medellin Cartel. Escobar's gang or empire thrives on the production and distribution of cocaine, elevating him to billionaire status. The series shares tales of Escobar's dealings with fellow drug tycoons, DEA agents, and a few rivals. Starring a stellar cast including Wagner Moura, Boyd Holbrook, Pedro Pascal, Joanna Christie, Maurice Compte, André Mattos, Roberto Urbina, Diego Cataño, Jorge A. Jimenez, and Paulina Gaitán, the three seasons of this show are available to stream on Netflix in Hindi.

Dark

This is a German sci-fi thriller co-created by Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese, and it unfolds over three intriguing and intense seasons from 2017 to 2020. Set in Winden, Germany, the show dives deep into the aftermath of a child's disappearance, following residents in their quest for truth. Through complex family connections, they reveal a dark time-travel mystery across generations, leaving us to question our existence. With an extreme and unpredictable storyline, it uncovers how time affects human life and nature, subtly connecting them all. The cast includes Louis Hofmann, Lisa Vicari, Maja Schöne, Oliver Masucci, Jördis Triebel, Andreas Pietschmann, Moritz Jahn, Paul Lux, Gina Stiebitz, Carlotta von Falkenhayn, and Stephan Kampwirth. It is available to stream in Hindi on Netflix.

Naruto

Beloved by both youngsters and grown-ups, Naruto is a Japanese anime/series that tells the story of Naruto Uzumaki, a youthful ninja yearning for acknowledgment among his friends, aspiring to hold the title of Hokage, the leader of his village. The narrative of this anime is divided into two parts: the first captures Naruto's early years, and the second offers a glimpse into his adolescence. The genesis of this series stems from two one-shot manga creations by Kishimoto: Karakuri (1995) and Naruto (1997). The show is available in English and Hindi on various streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and JustWatch.

