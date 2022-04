Most centuries in Test cricket

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most centuries in Test cricket by any batter in the world. The Master Blaster slammed a stunning 51 centuries in the whites and his record is likely to stay as no one has managed to come close to the feat. South African great Jacques Kallis is at the second spot with 45 tons to his name.

Among active cricketers, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are closest to Sachin's record with 27 centuries each in Tests.

(Photograph:AFP)