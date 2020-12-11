Five reasons why Donald Trump should not be considered as a useless president

Trump, it seems, is unlikely to make the list of great presidents. A colourful past with sexual misconduct allegations, shady business deals, and narcissism that is pathological, we can safely say he is more Nixon than Obama when it comes to personalities.
However, credit where credit is due, his America First foreign policy has left a safer world than what he inherited.
He didn't start a war, in fact, wound down the existing ones and barring a few missteps, he may be judged more kindly by history than we may assume right now, though only on his foreign policy stances and here are things that he got about right.