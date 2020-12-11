Five reasons why Donald Trump should not be considered as a useless president

Trump's trade and China Policy

Donald Trump identifies China as the United States’ main competitor and has accused the Chinese Communist Party of taking advantage over trade.

According to Trump policymakers, The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is pursuing dominance in all domains and sectors... (and) plans to monopolise every industry that matters to the modern world.

China exports more goods to the U.S. than to any other country in the world, and those exports had dropped by more than 12% due to the US and China trade war.

In the United States, it has led to higher prices for consumers and financial difficulties for farmers. In China, the trade war contributed to a slowdown in the rate of economic and industrial output growth, which had already been on a decline. Many American companies have shifted supply chains to elsewhere in Asia.

The US and China signed a phase one trade deal in January 2020, with China committing to buying US$200 billion of goods and services over the following two years.

In their latest decision, the Donald Trump administration has revised the visa rules to restrict the members of the Communist Party of China of President Xi Jinping from travelling to the US.

(Photograph:Reuters)