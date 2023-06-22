Five queer films you cannot miss this Pride month

June 22, 2023

June is worldwide called Pride Month and we bring you a selection of hand-picked films that embrace the complex truths of LGBTQ identity with respect and sensitivity. Some of the best on the list are Noblemen, Aligarh, and Badhaai Do among others.



Noblemen

Directed by Vandana Kataria and produced by Yoodlee Films, this thought-provoking film reveals the harsh realities of bullying via a 15-year-old boy who grapples with the challenges of his formative years in a prestigious boarding school. He is constantly bullied because he doesn't fit into a hyper-masculine stereotype and one day a brutal assault changes his life forever. Noblemen is a riveting drama that shows how subtle and blatant cruelties often target people who don't fit in. Available for streaming on Netflix, the 2019 film stars Kunal Kapoor, Ali Haji, and Mohammed Ali Mir and their performances bring to life many intricate layers of pain and resilience.

Aligarh

In this heartbreaking drama, we follow the trials and tribulations of a gay professor whose life falls apart when a sting operation not only makes his sexual orientation public but also ends his academic career and subjects him to great public humiliation. Directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Eros Entertainment, this film features stellar performances by Manoj Vajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, and Ashish Vidyarthi and underlines the tragic consequences of targeting people for their sexuality. You can stream this 2016 movie, Aligarh, on ZEE5 and Jio Cinema.

Badhaai Do

This Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao starrer is a hilarious dramedy about a lavender marriage between Shardul, a gay policeman, and Suman, a lesbian teacher. The film depicts how their two eccentric families deal with their unconventional relationship and the chaos that ensues when Suman's girl-friend moves in with them. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and produced by Junglee Pictures, this 2022 movie conveys an important message about the right to love in a lighthearted manner. You can watch Badhaai Do on Netflix.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and produced by Vinod Chopra Films, this 2019 film features Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Juhi Chawla. The heartwarming story is about a gay protagonist Sweety Choudhary (Sonam) who has to hide her true self from her conservative and traditional family. The story delicately balances comedy, romance, and drama as Sweety navigates the challenges of coming out while struggling to reveal her identity. You can stream Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga on Netflix.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

This 2021 film starring Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vaani Kapoor, boldly explores a relationship between Manu, a gym co-owner and transwoman Manvi, who is a popular Zumba teacher. Unaware of her trans identity, Manu falls deeper in love with her and his own quest for fame intertwines with their romance. However, when the revelation comes, it throws their relationship into turmoil, sending Manu on a journey of self-discovery. Will he overcome societal pressures and embrace his true love and also successfully pursue his dreams? Watch this heartfelt film directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Junglee Pictures, on Netflix now.

