5 players to win most US Open female singles titles: No. 5 has even won a calendar Golden Slam

Umang Bafna
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 20:18 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 20:18 IST

From Steffi Graf to Chris Evert, discover the five female players with the most US Open singles titles and their memorable victories in tennis history.

Molla Bjurstedt Mallory – 8 Titles (1915–1918, 1920–1922, 1926)
Molla Bjurstedt Mallory – 8 Titles (1915–1918, 1920–1922, 1926)

Molla Mallory holds the record for the most US Open women’s singles titles with eight wins. She defeated top names like Hazel Wightman, Marion Vanderhoef, and Helen Wills in different finals from 1915 to 1926.

Helen Wills – 7 Titles (1923–1925, 1927–1929, 1931)
Helen Wills – 7 Titles (1923–1925, 1927–1929, 1931)

Helen Wills dominated the 1920s, winning seven titles. Her finals wins came against legends like Molla Mallory, Helen Jacobs, and Phoebe Watson.

Chris Evert – 6 Titles (1975–1978, 1980, 1982)
Chris Evert – 6 Titles (1975–1978, 1980, 1982)

Chris Evert was very dominant at Flushing Meadows in 70s and early 80s. She beat big names like Evonne Goolagong, Pam Shriver, and Hana Mandlikova across her six title wins.

Serena Williams – 6 Titles (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012–2014)
Serena Williams – 6 Titles (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012–2014)

Serena’s six US Open titles span 15 years, showing her incredible longevity. She defeated stars like Martina Hingis, Venus Williams, Victoria Azarenka, and Caroline Wozniacki in her finals.

Steffi Graf – 5 Titles (1988–1989, 1993, 1995–1996)
Steffi Graf – 5 Titles (1988–1989, 1993, 1995–1996)

Steffi Graf lifted the US Open trophy five times, beating champions like Martina Navratilova, Monica Seles, and Gabriela Sabatini. Interestingly, she is the only player in history to win a Golden Grand Slam.

