/From Novak Djokovic to Rafael Nadal, 5 oldest players to win US Open men's singles title

Novak Djokovic (38years , 3months , 12days) is chasing his 25th Grand Slam and 5th US Open crown. However, the Serb isn’t the oldest champion in history. Here’s a look at the five oldest men to lift the US Open title (singles).
William Larned became the oldest men’s singles champion in US Open history back in 1911. At the age of 38, he beat Maurice E. McLoughlin in straight sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-2) at the Centre Court in New York.
In 1929, Bill Tilden claimed the title at 36 years of age. He defeated Francis T. Hunter in a thrilling five-set match (3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4).
Novak Djokovic became the oldest US Open champion of the Open Era in 2023. At 36 years and 111 days, he defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets (6-3, 7-6, 6-3), winning his fourth US Open and 24th Grand Slam overall.
Ken Rosewall lifted the US Open trophy in 1970 at nearly 36 years of age. He overcame fellow Australian Tony Roche in four sets (2-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-3), adding another big title to his remarkable career of eight majors. Interestingly, Rosewall reached four finals at the SW19 but couldn't cross the line in any of the outings.
Rafael Nadal won his fourth US Open title in 2019 at 33 years of age. In a five-set epic, he defeated Daniil Medvedev (7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4). Notably, Nadal remains the only left-hander on this list.