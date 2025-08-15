/From Iron Dome to new employment scheme: PM Modi's TOP announcement in I-Day speech

On the 79th anniversary of Independence Day, PM Modi delivered the longest speech, lasting over 103 minutes, surpassing his previous record of 98 minutes in 2024. Here are the top 5 announcements of the speech.
PM Modi announced comprehensive GST reforms to ease the burden of taxes on day-to-day use items and individual requirement services, thus greatly helping MSMEs. These reforms will be implemented on Diwali 2025.
A new employment scheme was introduced. First-time job seekers, under this initiative, will receive private-sector employment of Rs. 15,000 from the government. Additionally, companies will be incentivised to create more jobs for freshers.
Inspired by the mythical weapon Sudarshan Chakra of the Hindu God lord Krishna, India will launch its indigenous defence initiative to develop a powerful and modern defence system, like the Iron Dome of Israel.
PM Modi announced India's first indigenously developed semiconductor chip. India has six semiconductor chips already functioning four more are approved. This move marks a significant step towards technological self-reliance .
In light of escalating trade tensions, PM Modi reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting Indian farmers. He emphasised the need for domestic production of essentials like fertilisers, jet engines, and EV batteries, ensuring the interests of farmers and the agricultural sector are safeguarded .