Five knights, one kingdom: KKR might retain these 5 players post IPL 2025. Details inside

Wion News
Authored By Umang
Published: May 22, 2025, 17:08 IST | Updated: May 22, 2025, 17:08 IST

After a miserable campaign for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025. The Knights might take these 5 best players for the next season and build a strong team.

1. Ajinkya Rahane
1 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane, the skipper of KKR, is the leading run scorer for Kolkata with 375 runs at an average of 37.5. His calm approach, steady starts, and timely acceleration has proved beneficial for his team.
2. Varun Chakravarthy
2 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Varun Chakravarthy

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has bagged 17 wickets at an economy of 7. His variations and control through the middle overs helped KKR to curb the run leakage between 7-16 overs.
3. Andre Russell
3 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Andre Russell

Even in an odd season, Andre Russell made his presence felt with 167 runs with the bat and eight scalps with the ball. His power-hitting and all-round skills have helped KKR over the years.
4. Angriksh Raghuvanshi
4 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Angriksh Raghuvanshi

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has scored 286 runs with a strike rate of 145. The youngster impressed with his elegant strokeplay and is the second-leading run-getter for KKR, only behind Rahane.
5. Sunil Narine
5 / 5

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine once again proved his worth through his all-around skills. With 215 runs at a strike rate of 167 and 10 wickets at a tidy economy of 7.54, his dual-impactful performances impressed everyone.

