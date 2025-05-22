Published: May 22, 2025, 17:08 IST | Updated: May 22, 2025, 17:08 IST
After a miserable campaign for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025. The Knights might take these 5 best players for the next season and build a strong team.
1. Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane, the skipper of KKR, is the leading run scorer for Kolkata with 375 runs at an average of 37.5. His calm approach, steady starts, and timely acceleration has proved beneficial for his team.
2. Varun Chakravarthy
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has bagged 17 wickets at an economy of 7. His variations and control through the middle overs helped KKR to curb the run leakage between 7-16 overs.
3. Andre Russell
Even in an odd season, Andre Russell made his presence felt with 167 runs with the bat and eight scalps with the ball. His power-hitting and all-round skills have helped KKR over the years.
4. Angriksh Raghuvanshi
Angkrish Raghuvanshi has scored 286 runs with a strike rate of 145. The youngster impressed with his elegant strokeplay and is the second-leading run-getter for KKR, only behind Rahane.
5. Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine once again proved his worth through his all-around skills. With 215 runs at a strike rate of 167 and 10 wickets at a tidy economy of 7.54, his dual-impactful performances impressed everyone.