Five Indians with most 'POTM' awards in Test cricket: Jadeja is the sole active player; check others

From Sachin Tendulkar to Anil Kumble, meet the five Indians with the most POTM awards for India in Test cricket. These five players have performed with their patience, skill and determination in the longest format of the game.
Former India player and 'God of cricket' leads the tally with the most POTM (14) for India in Test cricket. Across 200 Tests played, he amassed 15,921 runs along with 51 Test hundreds, the most by any player.
Nicknamed the 'Wall of Indian cricket', Rahul Dravid bagged 11 POTM awards in 164 Tests he played. Apart from being the reliable batter for India, Dravid was dismissed 10 times in his nineties.
World no.1 Test all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently entered this elusive list, after his match-winning century and 4/54 during the first Test between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad. Notably, Jadeja has a major milestone coming in the second Test, as the 36-year-old needs just 10 runs to reach 4,000 Test runs.
Former India Test skipper Virat Kohli, who revolutionised Indian Test cricket with his fearless and aggressive captaincy, left an impressive mark in his stint with India in red-ball cricket. In 123 Tests played so far, Kohli has won 10 POTM for India.
Former India leg spinner Anil Kumble spun the web for India with his master class spin. In 132 Tests played. Kumble bagged 10 POTM awards for India.