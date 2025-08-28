/Five bowlers with the best bowling figures in T20I Asia Cup history: Only one Indian makes the cut

As the Asia Cup approaches, let's take a look at the top five bowling performances in T20I history. From Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record-breaking 5-wicket haul to Shadab Khan's brilliance, these performances have defined the tournament's bowling legacy.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the record for the best bowling figures in the Men’s T20I Asia Cup. Donning jersey number 15, Bhuvi sent five Afghan batters back to the pavilion in just four overs, giving away only four runs in Dubai in 2022.
Shadab Khan's brilliant spell helped Pakistan dominate Hong Kong in the 2022 Asia Cup. In just 2.4 overs, Shadab took four wickets for only 8 runs, showcasing his exceptional skills with an economy rate of 3.00 in Sharjah.
Mohammad Nabi was in full control during Afghanistan's clash against Hong Kong. The all-rounder took four wickets for just 17 runs in his four overs, helping Afghanistan secure a strong hold on the match during the 2016 Asia Cup in Mirpur.
Lasith Malinga was the key to Sri Lanka’s victory over the U.A.E. in 2016. The yorker specialist claimed four wickets for 26 runs in four overs, maintaining an economy rate of 6.50 to lead his team to victory in Mirpur.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s excellent spell again helped India against Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup. In his four overs, Bhuvi picked up four wickets for 26 runs, delivering a crucial performance for India in their win at Dubai.