/Five batters with most T20I runs in a winning cause: Kohli is at no.2, check who tops the list

From Virat Kohli to Jos Buttler, here are the top five run-scorers in T20I wins. These players have consistently delivered match-winning performances and played key roles in their teams' victories.
Former India skipper and T20 World Cup 2024 winning captain Rohit Sharma leads the tally with 3,296 runs. In 109 matches won where Rohit was playing, he smashed three centuries and 28 fifties.
India’s chase master Virat Kohli stands second with 2,979 runs in 82 T20I wins. Known for his consistency, he averages nearly 60 and has one century and 27 fifties in winning games.
Pakistan’s top-order batter Babar Azam has scored 2,699 runs in 73 T20I victories. With three centuries and 24 fifties, he has been a key performer in Pakistan’s winning moments.
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has an impressive average of over 69 in T20I wins. He has scored 2,351 runs in 55 wins, including one century and 22 fifties.
England’s explosive opener Jos Buttler has 2,240 runs in 72 wins. With a strike rate of nearly 155, he has hit one century and 19 fifties in England’s T20I victories.