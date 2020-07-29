First look: Rafale fighter jets receive 'water salute' at Indian Air Force base in Ambala
The five Rafale fighter jets finally landed at Ambala Air Force base in Haryana after they had taken off from Dassault Aviation Facility, Merignac, in France on Monday.
Air salute to Rafale
Water salute being given to a Rafale fighter jet after it landed at Indian Air Force airbase in Ambala in Haryana.
Five fighter jets had taken off from Dassault Aviation Facility, Merignac in France on Monday morning and arrived in India on Wednesday afternoon.
(Photograph:ANI)
Rafale fighter jet in India
The first Rafale fighter jets arrives in India, another four jets also landed at Ambala Air Force base in Haryana.
The five jets include three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft. The IAF said the ferry was planned in two stages and was undertaken by IAF's elite pilots.
(Photograph:ANI)
Rafale fighter jet on way to India
The five Rafale figher jets on their way to India on Wednesday. (Photo Courtesy: IAF)
(Photograph:Others)
Rafael fighter jets
Ariel view of five Rafael fighter jets as they enter Indian airspace on Wednesday. (Photo Courtesy: IAF)
(Photograph:Others)
Rafale refueling
The fighter jets were refuelled in the air at 30,000 feet by dedicated tanker support from the French Air Force.
On Monday evening, the jets had landed at Al Dhafra airbase in the UAE after a seven-hour flight from France.
(Photograph:Others)
Golden Arrows squadron
The supersonic jets were accompanied by AA330 Phenix MRTT refuelling planes provided by the French Air Force.
India had signed an agreement for 36 Rafale fighters for its "Golden Arrows" squadron. (Photo Courtesy: Indian embassy)
(Photograph:Others)
Bravehearts who flew Rafales to India
With a service ceiling of 50,000 feet, the combat aircraft can reach maximum speeds of 750 knots.
It can carry out both air-to-ground strikes, as well as air-to-air attacks and interceptions during the same sortie.
The jet is capable of performing several actions at the same time, such as firing air-to-air missiles during a very low altitude penetration phase, giving it outstanding survivability. (Photo Courtesy: IAF)