First look: Rafale fighter jets receive 'water salute' at Indian Air Force base in Ambala

The five Rafale fighter jets finally landed at Ambala Air Force base in Haryana after they had taken off from Dassault Aviation Facility, Merignac, in France on Monday.

Air salute to Rafale

Water salute being given to a Rafale fighter jet after it landed at Indian Air Force airbase in Ambala in Haryana.

