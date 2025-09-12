LOGIN
First look | Mugshot of Charlie Kirk's 'shooter' Tyler Robinson released - Is he wearing a bulletproof vest?

Prapti Upadhayay
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 20:59 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 20:59 IST

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, was named as the suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He was turned in by his own father after the FBI released a video showing him escaping by jumping off a roof at Utah Valley University.

Tyler Robinson Mugshot
1 / 5
(Photograph: Utah Gov office)

Authorities have released the Mugshot of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson. Robinson was supposedly wearing something that looked like a bulletproof vest.

What the FBI uncovered about Tyler Robinson's motive
2 / 5
(Photograph: Reuters)

The FBI said Tyler Robinson, 22, told his family just a day before the Utah shooting that he disliked Charlie Kirk because he believed the conservative activist “spread hate.”

When was Charlie Kirk attacked?
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kirk was speaking under a tent at Utah Valley University when a single round was fired from a rooftop, hitting him in the neck. Videos posted online captured the shocking moment.

How did the suspect escape?
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Robinson fled the scene immediately after the shot. A rifle wrapped in a towel was later found along his escape route. Surveillance images showed a young figure running across rooftops.

How was Robinson caught?
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

The killing set off a huge search. Authorities said more than 7,000 tips poured in before Robinson, who had blended in with students, was finally arrested on Friday.

