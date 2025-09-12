/First look | Mugshot of Charlie Kirk's 'shooter' Tyler Robinson released - Is he wearing a bulletproof vest?

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, was named as the suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He was turned in by his own father after the FBI released a video showing him escaping by jumping off a roof at Utah Valley University.
Authorities have released the Mugshot of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson. Robinson was supposedly wearing something that looked like a bulletproof vest.
The FBI said Tyler Robinson, 22, told his family just a day before the Utah shooting that he disliked Charlie Kirk because he believed the conservative activist “spread hate.”
Kirk was speaking under a tent at Utah Valley University when a single round was fired from a rooftop, hitting him in the neck. Videos posted online captured the shocking moment.
Robinson fled the scene immediately after the shot. A rifle wrapped in a towel was later found along his escape route. Surveillance images showed a young figure running across rooftops.
The killing set off a huge search. Authorities said more than 7,000 tips poured in before Robinson, who had blended in with students, was finally arrested on Friday.