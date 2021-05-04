First look at 'Arrival Car', Uber's futuristic ride-hailing vehicle

British company Arrival is developing an electric car for Uber. Dubbed as “Arrival Car”, it is set to go into production by the end of 2023 and could change the future of ride-hailing. Here’s the first look
Both Arrival and Uber are looking for ways to expand in the United Kingdom and European Union. The companies announced on Tuesday that the “Arrival Car” will be “affordable, purpose-built” for ride-hailing.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Part of Uber’s bigger electric plans
By 2024, Uber plans to be fully electric in London. By 2030, the company hopes to achieve the same in all of North America and Europe. So far, the company has raised $188 million to help drivers upgrade to electric vehicles by 2025.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Uber eyes additional drivers
The company wants to sign up 20,000 more drivers in the United Kingdom as COVID-19 restrictions are slowly lifted in the country.
(Photograph:Reuters)
What’s so special about this car?
The “Arrival Car” will be able to drive for upto 50,000 kilometres (31,070 miles) annually as opposed to the current 12,000 kilometres for the average car.
(Photograph:Reuters)
What’s the priority?
According to both the companies, the “Arrival Car” will prioritise the comfort and safety of drivers, while making sure the passengers receive a premium experience. The car is expected to be “affordable” but no pricing has been revealed so far, Reuters reported.