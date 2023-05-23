First Arab female reaches the International Space Station

Rayannah Barnavi, the first Arab woman astronaut, arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, May 22. Barnavi is one of the two Arab astronauts in Axiom Space's second private mission which took off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the US on Sunday, May 21. Al Qarni, a fighter pilot from Saudi, is the other Arab astronaut in Axiom Space’s mission.

The SpaceX rocket blasted off from Florida on Sunday, and the trip to the ISS lasted about 16 hours. The SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying the two Arabs and two American astronauts - Peggy Whitson and Jeff Shoffner, docked at the science laboratory at 5:12 pm GST (Gulf Standard Time). About two hours after docking, the quartet entered the ISS, where they were joined by the other seven astronauts - three Russians, three Americans and an Emirati, who were already on board.

