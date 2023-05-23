First Arab female reaches the International Space Station
Rayannah Barnavi, the first Arab woman astronaut, arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, May 22. Barnavi is one of the two Arab astronauts in Axiom Space's second private mission which took off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the US on Sunday, May 21. Al Qarni, a fighter pilot from Saudi, is the other Arab astronaut in Axiom Space’s mission.
The SpaceX rocket blasted off from Florida on Sunday, and the trip to the ISS lasted about 16 hours. The SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying the two Arabs and two American astronauts - Peggy Whitson and Jeff Shoffner, docked at the science laboratory at 5:12 pm GST (Gulf Standard Time). About two hours after docking, the quartet entered the ISS, where they were joined by the other seven astronauts - three Russians, three Americans and an Emirati, who were already on board.
Welcoming ceremony on the ISS
In a teary-eyed speech that Barnavi gave at the welcoming ceremony on the ISS, she stated that she was elated to be there. “I'm also very glad that I've received extensive training from trainers who have trained previous astronauts. I'm going to enjoy this experience to the max.”
Research on the ISS
During her scheduled 10 days in orbit on the ISS, the 34-year-old biomedical scientist plans to carry out stem cell and breast cancer research. As per reports from The National News, Barnavi will be “studying the inflammatory response of human immune cells in microgravity.”
Hopes to inspire women from all backgrounds in the Middle East
In a video filmed in space before reaching the ISS, Barnavi can be seen saying, "To the people around the world, the future is very bright. I would like you to dream big, believe in yourselves and believe in humanity."
What does it signify for Arabs?
This is the first human space flight under the kingdom's new astronaut programme which was announced last year. In recent years, the UAE has sent two Emiratis to space and a probe to Mars. It has also attempted a lunar mission and will be sending a spacecraft to the asteroid belt soon.