Firefighters battle blaze on US warship Bonhomme Richard for 2 days

Hundreds of firefighters battled through a second day from the air, land and water to save US warship Bonhomme Richard which was swept by flames while moored at a San Diego shipyard.

USS Bonhomme Richard on fire

An explosion on a United States Navy ship moored at a base in California set off a major fire on Sunday, the fire continued to rage for at least 2 days.

The USS Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious assault vessel, was in port in San Diego for maintenance when the explosion erupted.

