LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Fire, arson, clash with police: Gen Z leads Bulgaria’s biggest anti-government protest - What's happening

Fire, arson, clashes with police: Gen Z leads Bulgaria’s biggest anti-government protest - What's happening

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Dec 02, 2025, 15:25 IST | Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 15:28 IST

Bulgarians have launched massive protests in Sofia and other cities against corruption and the government’s 2026 draft budget. As clashes escalate, calls for resignation grow. Protesters demand transparency, justice reform and an end to alleged mafia influence before Bulgaria adopts the euro.

What’s happening in Bulgaria?
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

What’s happening in Bulgaria?

Protesters, mostly Gen Zs ate protesting in Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, and other cities in one of the country’s biggest anti-government demonstrations in years.

What is the reason for the protest?
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

What is the reason for the protest?

The unrest began last week after the government presented a draft 2026 budget. Protesters argue the budget conceals systemic corruption and benefits political elites rather than ordinary citizens. It was also triggered by government's decision to adopt the euro on January 1.

What triggered the massive protests?
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

What triggered the massive protests?

Public frustration over poor governance, alleged mafia influence, lack of judicial accountability, and widening inequality sparked the protest. As one protester put it to AFP: “We want to be a European country, not one ruled by corruption and the mafia.”

Violence in the protest
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Violence in the protest

AFP reported that masked protesters threw stones, bottles, and firecrackers at police and political party offices, as police used tear gas against them. Police has also made several arrests.

How did the Government react?
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

How did the Government react?

President Rumen Radev condemned the violence, calling it a “provocation by the mafia,” and demanded the government resign and call early elections. Meanwhile, officials say they will revise parts of the budget to address public concerns.

Are more protests planned?
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Are more protests planned?

Demonstrations have already spread beyond Sofia to multiple cities, and organisers have signalled plans to continue until the government withdraws the budget and takes meaningful anti-corruption action. Analysts warn the government’s survival now depends on how it responds.

From Fire, Arson and Straw Hat Pirate Posters: What Visuals Show
7 / 7

From Fire, Arson and Straw Hat Pirate Posters: What Visuals Show

Images from the protests show large crowds packed outside parliament, masked demonstrators confronting police, party offices vandalised, and posters echoing anti-mafia sentiment. Tear gas, flames, and symbolic protest banners — including satirical “straw hat pirate” posters mocking political leaders — reflect the anger and frustration fuelling the movement

Trending Photo

From Varun Chakaravarthy to Ashish Nehra, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 100 IPL wickets
5

From Varun Chakaravarthy to Ashish Nehra, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 100 IPL wickets

7 propulsion factors that make BrahMos extraordinarily fast
8

7 propulsion factors that make BrahMos extraordinarily fast

From Sarmat to Avangard: 10 most technologically advanced Russian weapon systems
10

From Sarmat to Avangard: 10 most technologically advanced Russian weapon systems

10 most advanced Russian tanks ranked by armor, firepower, and tech
10

10 most advanced Russian tanks ranked by armor, firepower, and tech

7 most advanced features of India’s BrahMos cruise missile
7

7 most advanced features of India’s BrahMos cruise missile