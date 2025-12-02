Fire, arson, clashes with police: Gen Z leads Bulgaria’s biggest anti-government protest - What's happening

Bulgarians have launched massive protests in Sofia and other cities against corruption and the government’s 2026 draft budget. As clashes escalate, calls for resignation grow. Protesters demand transparency, justice reform and an end to alleged mafia influence before Bulgaria adopts the euro.
Protesters, mostly Gen Zs ate protesting in Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, and other cities in one of the country’s biggest anti-government demonstrations in years.
The unrest began last week after the government presented a draft 2026 budget. Protesters argue the budget conceals systemic corruption and benefits political elites rather than ordinary citizens. It was also triggered by government's decision to adopt the euro on January 1.
Public frustration over poor governance, alleged mafia influence, lack of judicial accountability, and widening inequality sparked the protest. As one protester put it to AFP: “We want to be a European country, not one ruled by corruption and the mafia.”
AFP reported that masked protesters threw stones, bottles, and firecrackers at police and political party offices, as police used tear gas against them. Police has also made several arrests.
President Rumen Radev condemned the violence, calling it a “provocation by the mafia,” and demanded the government resign and call early elections. Meanwhile, officials say they will revise parts of the budget to address public concerns.
Demonstrations have already spread beyond Sofia to multiple cities, and organisers have signalled plans to continue until the government withdraws the budget and takes meaningful anti-corruption action. Analysts warn the government’s survival now depends on how it responds.
Images from the protests show large crowds packed outside parliament, masked demonstrators confronting police, party offices vandalised, and posters echoing anti-mafia sentiment. Tear gas, flames, and symbolic protest banners — including satirical “straw hat pirate” posters mocking political leaders — reflect the anger and frustration fuelling the movement