/Finn Allen to Chris Gayle: Meet top 5 fastest T20 World Cup centurions

Finn Allen from New Zealand broke the record for the fastest T20 World Cup hundred against South Africa in Kolkata. It’s time we take a look at the top five fastest T20 World Cup centurions.
New Zealand opener Finn Allen recorded the fastest T20 World Cup hundred, smashing an unbeaten 100 off just 33 balls against South Africa in Kolkata. His majestic maiden T20 WC ton helped the Kiwis qualify for the 2026 T20 WC finale.
Against England during the 2016 edition in Mumbai, former West Indies opener Chris Gayle smashed a 47-ball hundred, holding this record for close to 10 years. His knock also resulted in a famous win for the Windies, who later on went on to win the tournament for the second time.
Against South Africa in the first-ever T20 World Cup match in 2007, Gayle smoked a 50-ball ton against the tournament’s host. Although Gayle’s knock helped WI post 205, the Proteas chased it with eight wickets and 14 balls remaining.
England’s T20I captain Harry Brook also made it to the list for his 50-ball hundred against Pakistan in the Super 8 fixture. His record ton sealed a famous win for England as they qualified for the semifinal.
Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum scored a 51-ball hundred against Bangladesh during the 2012 edition, smashing the highest individual score (124) to date in the tournament’s history.