Finding comfort in street art: Killer pandemic inspires world graffiti!

Graffiti artists across the globe are using their creativity to raise awareness about coronavirus, pay tribute to the warriors who are helping in combatting the novel virus as well as to express their political views.

Italy

A mural by artist Franco Rivolli Art, depicting a nurse wearing a face mask, with wings behind her back and cradling Italy, is pictured on a wall of the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, Lombardy.
 

United States

A mural painted on a fence depicts US President Donald Trump as the Coronavirus in San Francisco, California.

All 40 million residents of California were ordered to stay at home indefinitely in a bid to battle the coronavirus pandemic in the nation's most populous state.
 

Spain

A street art depicting the Virgin Mary wearing a mask and holding the Covid-19 coronavirus is seen on a wall in Madrid during a national lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. 
 

France

This picture shows a mural with a message reading "Achoo Covid-10" in the street in Paris during a lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19.
 

Germany

A woman walks past a mural painting by graffiti artist Eme Freethinker depicting a likeness of the Gollum/Smeagol of the "Lord of the Rings" epic, worhsipping a toilet paper roll with a speech bubble reading "My darling", at Berlin's Mauer Park.

 The painting alludes to the ongoing scarcity of toilet paper in most retail stores, after people stocked up in fear of the pandemic.
 

Brazil

Brazilian graffiti artist Aira Ocrespo finishes an art piece featuring Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro reading "Bolsonaro's mask against the Coronavirus" at his studio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 
 

India

A youth wearing a facemask walk past a mural depicting people wearing famcemaks during the first day of a 21-day government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus, in Mumbai.

 

Greece

16-year-old youth artist S.F. paints a mural about the COVID-19 crisis on the roof of his building in Athens.
 

