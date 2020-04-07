Finding comfort in street art: Killer pandemic inspires world graffiti!

Graffiti artists across the globe are using their creativity to raise awareness about coronavirus, pay tribute to the warriors who are helping in combatting the novel virus as well as to express their political views.
Let's take a look at these graffitis:
A mural painted on a fence depicts US President Donald Trump as the Coronavirus in San Francisco, California.
All 40 million residents of California were ordered to stay at home indefinitely in a bid to battle the coronavirus pandemic in the nation's most populous state.
(Photograph:AFP)
A woman walks past a mural painting by graffiti artist Eme Freethinker depicting a likeness of the Gollum/Smeagol of the "Lord of the Rings" epic, worhsipping a toilet paper roll with a speech bubble reading "My darling", at Berlin's Mauer Park.
The painting alludes to the ongoing scarcity of toilet paper in most retail stores, after people stocked up in fear of the pandemic.
(Photograph:AFP)