/Final call for taxpayers! File your ITR before this deadline or pay the price

Taxpayers who miss the September 15 deadline can still file a delayed return until December 31, 2025, but these filings will attract penalties and may lose certain tax benefits.
The Income Tax Department has extended the due date for filing income-tax returns for Assessment Year 2025-26 (FY 2024-25) to September 15, 2025, instead of the usual July 31 deadline.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated that the extension was necessary due to extensive changes in the ITR forms, requiring more time for system readiness, integration, and rollout of updated utilities.
The notified ITRs for AY25-26 have undergone structural and content revisions aimed at simplifying compliance, enhancing transparency, and improving reporting accuracy. These changes demand more detailed inputs from taxpayers.
Tax experts note that taxpayers are struggling with delays, as new requirements such as PAN, property details for HRA, and insurance policy numbers must now be reported directly in the ITR form. Technical issues like DSC errors have also been flagged.
As of now, there is no official indication from CBDT about a further extension. Experts suggest taxpayers complete their ITR filing before September 15, 2025, to avoid last-minute complications.
Taxpayers who miss the September 15 deadline can still file a delayed return until December 31, 2025, but these filings will attract penalties and may lose certain tax benefits.
For incomes above Rs 5 lakh, the penalty for late filing is up to Rs 5,000, while those with incomes up to Rs 5 lakh face a maximum penalty of Rs 1,000. Filing late also increases scrutiny and may reduce deduction benefits.