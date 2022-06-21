FINA bars transgenders athletes in women's competitions: Will other sporting bodies follow suit?

FIFA and World Athletics to review their transgender policies

After FINA's decision to bar transgender athletes from participating in women's competitions, football's governing body FIFA and World Athletics are both likely to review their existing transgender policies. A FIFA spokesperson recently confirmed the organisation is reviewing their gender eligibility regulations.

"FIFA is currently reviewing its gender eligibility regulations in consultation with expert stakeholders. Due to the ongoing nature of the process, FIFA is not in a position to comment on specifics of proposed amendments to the existing regulations," the spokesperson told Reuters.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe praised FINA's decision and hinted at following their footsteps. "We see an international federation asserting its primacy in setting rules, regulations and policies that are in the best interest of its sport," he told the BBC.

"This is as it should be. We have always believed that biology trumps gender and we will continue to review our regulations in line with this. We will follow the science," he added.



(Photograph:AFP)