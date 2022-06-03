Films Vs People of India: Movies that courted controversy for different reasons

Updated: Jun 03, 2022, 09:50 PM(IST)

Indian movies have a long history of controversies- whether it's the movie title, plot or actor's personal life, the public looked into every little detail. If we flip threw the pages of history, a number of Indian movies join the list. In the recent time, we have seen high protests on 'Padmaavat', 'Samrat Prithviraj' & 'The Kashmir Files' but, taking you a decade back there are some movies that explored the social topics like LGBTQ, widow's life in rural India like 'Fire' and 'Water' that faced major backlash. 

Here we bring you the Indian movies that landed in the controversy. 

View in App

The Kashmir Files

Anupam Kher starrer drama 'The Kashmir files' gained attention ever since the trailer of the movie launched. The movie which has become a hot topic faced a major backlash worldwide and ever got banned in the some countries around the world. 

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's directorial movie is based on the tragic account of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in the 1990s and the genocide that took place.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Water

Deepa Mehta's critically acclaimed drama movie 'Water', which was the third movie of her talked Elements trilogy. The first was 'Fire' (1996) and the second was 'Earth' (1998). 

Water showed the difficult life of widows in rural India. The movie's plot, which may sound command now, irked protest in the year 2005. 

Protesting against the controversial points discussed in the movie about widow's marriage, misogyny among others. 

The posters were burned and several protests were held in different places against the film. 

The film, which stars Seema Biswas, Lisa Ray, John Abraham, was premiered at the 2005 Toronto International Film Festival, and was honoured with the Opening Night Gala.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Vishwaroopam

Kamal Haasan's 'Vishwaroopam' is indeed among one of the most controversial movies. The movie's name and plot irked multiple controversies. 

From the Tamil Nadu theatre owners' protests to name and major backlash from Muslim & Christian communities over the plot.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Padmavat

Apart from the movie, Ranveer Singh's mind-boggling action and Deepika Padukone's ace, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmaavat' is one such movie that everyone will remember for decades for different reasons. 

Here we will talk about the protests. The movie led to the months of protests across India following Karni Sena's protest against the movie. The religious group first did protest against the movie over allegedly tampering with historical facts.

 

(Photograph:WION)

Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar's much-awaited period drama 'Samrat Prithviraj' has finally been released in theatres today. But, before fans watched the first-day first show of the movie, here's quite saddening news. The movie has been banned in Kuwait, and Oman and has been put on hold in Qatar too.

In the movie, Akshay plays the role of famed ruler Prithviraj Chauhan, who was known for his valour & leadership. 

Few days before its release, the makers also changed the name of the historical epic drama to 'Samrat Prithviraj' after objections raised by Karni Sena. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Fire

'Fire' is one of the first Indian movies that explore the LGBTQ topic and was the first Indian movie to show lesbian relationships. Directed by Deepa Mehta, the 1996 movie starring Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das, faced major backlash over the plot. 

The pathbreaking movie's posters were burned and theatres were attacked where the movie was screening. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Topics

Read in App