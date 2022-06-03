Films Vs People of India: Movies that courted controversy for different reasons

Water

Deepa Mehta's critically acclaimed drama movie 'Water', which was the third movie of her talked Elements trilogy. The first was 'Fire' (1996) and the second was 'Earth' (1998).

Water showed the difficult life of widows in rural India. The movie's plot, which may sound command now, irked protest in the year 2005.

Protesting against the controversial points discussed in the movie about widow's marriage, misogyny among others.

The posters were burned and several protests were held in different places against the film.

The film, which stars Seema Biswas, Lisa Ray, John Abraham, was premiered at the 2005 Toronto International Film Festival, and was honoured with the Opening Night Gala.

(Photograph:Twitter)