Filmfare 2023 red carpet: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and others flaunt gorgeous ensembles

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

On Thursday, Filmfare Awards 2023 rolled its red carpet for the grand celebration of Indian cinema. Several Bollywood celebrities dazzled on the red carpet in stunning ensembles. Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde among others brought the best of fashion to the biggest Bollywood awards night. Scroll to see pics!

Alia Bhatt

Alia wore a stunning black sleeveless mermaid gown by Tony Ward. It featured a straight neckline, mermaid-style skirt and shimmering detailing on the top. She opted for a sleek hairstyle and minimal makeup to complete the look. To accessorize, she picked large heart-shaped black shimmery earrings.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi picked a purple ensemble to make a statement on the Filmfare red carpet. The gorgeous off-shoulder gown from Gauri and Nainika featured a plunging neckline and long side trails. To complete the look, she opted for minimal nude makeup and dazzling diamond choker necklace.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Pooja Hegde

At the 68th Filmfare Awards, Pooja made heads turn in a shimmering Jenny Packham gown, featuring a halter neck and silver sequin detailing all over. She completed her look with sleek straight hairdo, kohl-rimmed eyes, contoured cheeks, and a bold shade of ruby red lipstick, .

(Photograph: Instagram )

Manushi Chillar

At the award ceremony, Manushi Chillar looked gorgeous in a pastel pink gown. Her gown featured a plunging neckline, uneven hem, and a shimmery pink belt cinched at the waist.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Kajol

Ditching her usual gowns and sarees, Kajol opted for a stunning pantsuit, featuring an oversized blazer and pants with shimmer detailing, for the award ceremony. The inspiration of her red carpet look was her husband Ajay Devgn, as well as Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

(Photograph: Instagram )