Film Festival Wonders: 9 Indian Cinematic Gems at Cannes

All We Imagine as Light (2024)

All We Imagine as Light follows the lives of three women, Prabha, Anu and Parvaty, who work together in a Mumbai hospital. Prabha, a head nurse, is emotionally distant from her husband, who works in Germany. Anu, her younger colleague, embarks on a secret interfaith romance with a Muslim man. Parvaty, the hospital cook, faces eviction from her long-time residence. The Malayalam-language film delves into their personal struggles and desires, capturing moments of connection and heartache against the backdrop of Mumbai’s bustling life. All We Imagine as Light won the Grand Prix at Cannes, becoming the first film in three decades to enter the Main Competition section at the prestigious film festival.