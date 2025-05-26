Film Festival Wonders: 9 Indian Cinematic Gems at Cannes

Published: May 26, 2025, 16:41 IST | Updated: May 26, 2025, 16:41 IST
Here are 9 Indian films that have made a remarkable impact at Cannes.
Aranyer Din Ratri (released in 1970, screened in 2025)
Directed by Satyajit Ray, Aranyer Din Ratri follows four middle-class men who leave Calcutta for a trip to the forests of Palamau, Bihar, in search of rest and adventure. The journey becomes a process of self-discovery as they encounter the complexities of their personalities and the lives of local villagers. Asim struggles with his vanity, Sanjoy faces moral conflicts, Hari has a brief affair with a tribal woman, and Shekhar, the most naive, grows through his experiences. A six-year restoration journey spearheaded by filmmaker Wes Anderson has culminated in the masterpiece being showcased at Cannes Classics this year.
Homebound (2025)
Homebound follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India who aspire to join the police force, believing it will bring them the respect they’ve long been denied. As they inch closer to their goal, rising desperation begins to strain their bond.
All We Imagine as Light (2024)
All We Imagine as Light follows the lives of three women, Prabha, Anu and Parvaty, who work together in a Mumbai hospital. Prabha, a head nurse, is emotionally distant from her husband, who works in Germany. Anu, her younger colleague, embarks on a secret interfaith romance with a Muslim man. Parvaty, the hospital cook, faces eviction from her long-time residence. The Malayalam-language film delves into their personal struggles and desires, capturing moments of connection and heartache against the backdrop of Mumbai’s bustling life. All We Imagine as Light won the Grand Prix at Cannes, becoming the first film in three decades to enter the Main Competition section at the prestigious film festival.
Masaan (2015)
Masaan is a poignant drama set in Varanasi that explores themes of grief, redemption and societal norms. The film intertwines two storylines: one follows Devi, a young woman who struggles with societal shame after being involved in a scandalous affair, and the other centres on Deepak, a young man from a lower caste who works at the cremation ghats. Both characters confront their pasts as they grapple with love, loss and personal freedom.
Court (2014)
Court follows the trial of Narayan Kamble, a veteran folk singer and social activist accused of inciting the suicide of a sewage worker through his protest songs. Set mostly in a Mumbai courtroom, the film delves into the absurdities of the Indian legal system, highlighting the disconnect between the judiciary and marginalised communities. As Kamble faces systemic delays and bureaucratic indifference, the narrative unfolds to reveal the social and political implications of his case.
The Lunchbox (2013)
The Lunchbox stars Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur in standout performances. Ila, a neglected housewife, sends a lovingly prepared lunch to her husband, only for it to reach Saajan, a lonely widower nearing retirement. Through notes exchanged in the lunchbox, they begin an emotional correspondence, sharing memories, regrets and hopes. As their bond deepens, both confront their dissatisfaction with life and contemplate new beginnings. The film won the Critics’ Week Viewers’ Choice Award, also known as the Grand Rail d’Or, at the 66th Cannes Film Festival.
Udaan (2010)
17-year-old Rohan is expelled from boarding school and returns to Jamshedpur to live with his authoritarian father, whom he barely knows. Reunited with his half-brother, Arjun, Rohan is forced into a rigid, joyless routine; working at his father’s factory by day and studying engineering by night, abandoning his dreams of becoming a writer. As tensions rise and his father’s abusive nature becomes unbearable, Rohan finds strength in his bond with Arjun. Ultimately, he chooses to break free from his oppressive environment to pursue a life of dignity, independence and hope.
Devdas (2002)
Based on the classic Bengali novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas tells the tragic love story of Devdas, a wealthy young man, and Paro, his childhood sweetheart. Devdas is unable to marry Paro due to family pressures and instead spirals into self-destruction, turning to alcohol and the company of a courtesan, Chandramukhi. Paro marries another man, but the two are haunted by their unfulfilled love.