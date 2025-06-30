/Filing ITR 2025 without help? 5 common mistakes people make without a CA

The AIS and Form 26AS have been expanded with more detailed reporting. A dedicated AIS mobile app has also been launched. Moreover, the new tax regime is now the default, so taxpayers need to actively choose the old regime if it benefits them. Cross-verifying Form 16 with AIS and 26AS is advisable to avoid mismatches. Filing taxes independently is now more accessible, but accuracy remains essential. Avoiding these common errors can ensure timely processing and a hassle-free experience.