/Fighter jet strike soon? As the US deploys its warships and destroyers near Iran

The USS Abraham Lincoln has deployed near Iran with a massive strike group featuring Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and F-35C stealth fighters. Armed with Tomahawk missiles and supported by electronic warfare jets, the fleet presents a "ready to fire" force.
The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) has positioned itself in the region, serving as the flagship of the strike group. This nuclear-powered supercarrier acts as a mobile airbase, capable of launching over 100 sorties a day to project power deep into hostile territory without needing land bases.
Escorting the carrier are advanced destroyers like the USS Spruance and USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.. These Arleigh Burke-class ships are equipped with the Aegis Combat System, capable of tracking hundreds of targets simultaneously and creating an impenetrable defensive bubble around the fleet.
The carrier’s air wing features the F-35C Lightning II, the world’s only long-range stealth strike fighter designed for aircraft carriers. These jets can penetrate sophisticated Iranian air defences unseen, gathering critical intelligence or striking strategic targets before the enemy knows they are there.
The accompanying destroyers are armed with vertical launch systems loaded with Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs). These precision weapons can fly at low altitudes to avoid radar and strike targets over 1,600 kilometres away, keeping the ships safely out of range of Iranian coastal batteries.
While the F-35Cs handle stealth, the F/A-18E/F Super Hornets act as the "bomb trucks" of the fleet. Capable of carrying a massive payload of laser-guided bombs and standoff missiles, they deliver the bulk of the firepower once air superiority has been established.
To counter Iran’s advanced air defence systems like the Bavar-373, the carrier launches EA-18G Growler aircraft. These specialised jets use high-powered jamming pods to blind enemy radar and disrupt communications, clearing a safe path for the strike force.
While not on the ships, the strike group is often supported by land-based heavy bombers. US Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses and B-1B Lancers deployed to bases like Al Udeid in Qatar can synchronise with naval forces to deliver massive ordnance payloads if conflict erupts.