/Fighter jet over oceans: What happens if a pilot ejects?

If a fighter pilot must eject over the ocean, survival gear, radios, and rescue teams work together to find and save them. Fast action, pilot training, and teamwork mean most pilots survive. Read more below.
Ejecting above water is rare but possible. If there’s a serious problem, the pilot pulls the ejection handle.
After touching down, the pilot uses a life raft or inflatable pack built into the seat. Survival kits give water, a radio, flares, and sea-dye markers to signal rescuers. The pilot is trained to stay calm and make their location easy to spot.
First, pilots radio their base. Next, they may use visual signals, like the dye marker that turns the sea bright green. This helps helicopters or ships find them faster, even in bad weather or at night.
Military or Coast Guard helicopters and fast boats are sent to the area. to rescue and pick up the pilot.
The biggest dangers at sea are cold, injury, and waiting too long for rescue. Pilots learn to survive at sea, even in rough weather. Modern gear, radios, and skills have raised the survival rate to over 90 per cent.