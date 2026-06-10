/FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues: Full list, capacities of 16 stadiums in three countries

For the first time, 16 stadiums spread across three countries – the US, Mexico and Canada will host 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. While 11 stadiums in the US will host league and knockout matches, two in Canada and three in Mexico are the listed ones. Check out their names and capacities.
11 American football stadiums will host FIFA World Cup matches, with the AT&T Stadium in Dallas holding the most spectators (94,000). The second on the list is MetLife Stadium in New York, which will also host the final, and has a seating capacity of 82,500. Third and fourth are the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (75,000) and the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City (73,000).
The fifth-highest capacity stadium in the US is the Houston Stadium in Houston (72,000), followed by the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (71,000). The seventh and eighth on the list belonged to the most famous cities - the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (70,000) and the Philadelphia Stadium (69,000).
The remaining three US stadiums with the highest capacities are the Seattle Stadium (69,000), Gillette Stadium in Boston (65,000) and the Hard-Rock Stadium in Miami (65,000).
Mexico’s Estadio Azteca is its highest-capacity venue (83,000). It also created history by becoming the first stadium ever to host football matches in three different World Cups (1970, 1986 and 2026). The remaining two Mexico Stadiums are Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe (53,500) and the Estadio Guadalajara in Guadalajara (48,000).
Only two cities in Canada will host the FIFA World Cup matches – BC Place Stadium in Vancouver (54,000) and the Toronto Stadium in Toronto (45,000).