/FIFA World Cup 2026: Forget the game, these pregnancy announcements are grabbing attention off-field

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway. Besides football glory, the field is bringing dual celebration as several athletes and celebrities are sharing pregnancy announcements and revealing baby bumps amid the football World Cup.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is on everyone's mind and on every TV set these days. But beyond the memorable performances on the football pitch, the tournament is also witnessing emotional moments off it, as several athletes and celebrities have shared pregnancy announcements or revealed baby bumps during matches and events, bringing the double celebrations to their fans.
Neymar Jr is a Brazilian professional footballer who is widely regarded as one of the most skilled players on the Brazil national football team. The player drew attention off the field when he announced that he is expecting his fifth child with his longtime partner, Bruna Biancardi. Sharing the news on social media with an emotional and heartfelt video, he wrote, "We have very exciting news to share with all of you."
The video showcases all four of his children and his wife as it begins the gender reveal celebration. He did not upload the full video but suggested watching it on his YouTube channel.
Barbara Palvin is a prominent Hungarian model and actress. In 2023, she tied the knot with the American actor Dylan Sprouse. The couple is expecting their first child together and made the official announcement in May at the Cannes Film Festival. While attending the USA's FIFA World Cup match against Paraguay, the actress flaunted her baby bump in the stands and shared a photo on social media.
Giovanni Reyna, also known as Gio Reyna, is an American professional footballer. Besides making headlines for his up-to-the-mark performance, the player turned the field into a moment of celebration for his fans. While stuffing a ball inside his jersey and putting a thumb in his mouth, Reyna indicated that he is expecting a baby and expanding his family with partner Chloe Ortolano.
Carli Lloyd is a retired American soccer player. Showcasing her growing baby bump, the former player announced her pregnancy on a pre-game show of the international match. Lloyd's announced the good news on social media while writing, "Our family is growing, and we couldn’t be more grateful!"
The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, Harper Anne Hollins, on October 18, 2024.