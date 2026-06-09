/FIFA World Cup 2026: 5 key facts you should know

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches, here are five important and unique facts about the upcoming tournament.
For the first time, the FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams, up from 32 at Qatar 2022. The new format will include 12 groups of four teams, increasing the total number of matches from 64 to 104. As a result, the tournament will also be longer, running for 39 days.
The United States, Mexico and Canada will host the FIFA World Cup together for the first time. It is also the first time a men’s World Cup is being held across three countries.
There will be 16 host cities across North America, from Vancouver to Mexico City and Miami. The United States will host most of the matches, including all knockout games from the quarter-finals onward.
The smallest nation to ever qualify for the World Cup is Curacao, with a population of around 156,000 people. Despite being smaller than many towns, they will compete against the biggest teams in world football at the 2026 World Cup. It is one of the most inspiring underdog stories of the tournament and shows how the expanded format has given more countries a chance to qualify.
Among the qualifiers are two nations returning to the World Cup after 52 years, DR Congo and Haiti. Both last played in the 1974 World Cup and their return in 2026 ends a long 50-year wait.
Stories like this show how the expanded World Cup gives long-absent nations a chance to return to the biggest stage.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will see four countries make their debut - Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan. For them, it is a historic moment after years of hard work in football. These debut teams often bring fresh energy and play without pressure.