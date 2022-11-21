FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony: BEST MOMENTS captured, see inside

| Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 01:29 PM IST

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off in Qatar on Sunday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The opening ceremony of the event was an extravaganza of performances and visual sights. The ceremony was officially opened by Qatar's ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, with a message for people of all races and orientations to put aside their differences. The ceremony was graced by Hollywood star, Morgan Freeman, South Asian K-pop singer, Jungkook, and Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubasi among many other performances. Take a look at the amazing ceremony through these pictures:



(Text: AFP)

Morgan Freeman gives a message of love and acceptance

The 85-year-old Hollywood star, Morgan Freeman, walked through the stadium among performers and gave his voice to preach the word on inclusion, by celebrating each other's differences and for a call for love and acceptance. He was joined by the Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al Muftah on stage where they sat together and talked about divisions and differences that exist around the world. Together they said on the stage, "We sent out the call because everyone is welcome. This is the invitation to the whole world."

(Photograph:AFP)

Jungkook set the stage on fire with his performance

The 25-year-old member of the K-pop BTS band, Jungkook, performed his new single and the official World Cup anthem, "Dreamers", and became the first Asian to perform the World Cup anthem. His performance alongside the Qatari singer, Fahad Al-Kubasi, gets the loudest cheer.

(Photograph:AFP)

La'eeb, the Qatar 2022 mascot

The official FIFA World Cup 2022 mascot, La'eeb, made a grand entry to the opening ceremony and left everyone spell-bounded with its cute face. In Arabic, La'eeb means, 'a super-skilled player' and is inspired by Qatari culture and customs. In the first impression, the mascot, La'eeb gives glimpses of the friendly ghost, Casper. About the mascot, FIFA said in April, "La'eeb comes from the metaverse of mascots, a parallel universe that cannot be described in words and everyone can imagine it as they wish. La'eeb encourages everyone to believe in themselves."

(Photograph:AFP)

Showcase of Qatari traditional dance

The openong ceremony also saw the traditonal sword dance of Qatar, Al-Ardha, representing the Gulf culture and traditon. Performers were taken over by the sound of drums with the tracks playing in the background like, "Ole Ole Ole' and "Please don't take me home".



(Photograph:AFP)

The 'League of Legends' trophy

The official 'Legaues of Legend' trophy of the FIFA World Cup 2022 was unveiled at the first match between the host country and Ecuador. Former defender, Marcel Desailly paraded the World Cup trophy for the defending champions.The trophy weighs 6.17 kg of 18 carat gold and comes packed in a Loius Vuitton exclusive case.

(Photograph:AFP)