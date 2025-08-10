/'Fiery lava planets': NASA's James Webb Telescope discovers shocking chemistry of worlds that shouldn’t exist

Lava planets are a class of rocky exoplanets that orbit so close to their stars that a year can last less than a single Earth day. Their dayside temperatures can exceed 2,700°C, hot enough to melt or even vaporise rock, forming vast magma oceans. These planets are usually tidally locked, with one hemisphere permanently facing the star in relentless heat while the other remains in darkness. Such conditions are extreme compared with any found on Earth, Mars or Venus, yet they offer scientists an unparalleled opportunity to study how rocky planets evolve over billions of years.

