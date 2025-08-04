LOGIN
From Harry Brook to Jonty Rhodes: Fielders with most catches in an innings in ODIs, check which Indian makes cut

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 21:57 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 21:57 IST

From Harry Brook to Jonty Rhodes, here's a look at the top five fielders with most catches in an innings in ODIs.

Jonty Rhodes (South Africa) - 5 catches
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jonty Rhodes (South Africa) - 5 catches

The former legendary Proteas cricketer, Jonty Rhodes, tops the list of fielders (non-keeper) with most catches in an innings in ODIs. He took five catches in a match against West Indies in Brabourne, 1993. His sharp reflexes and consistency made him a key asset in the field.

Harry Brook (England) - 5 catches
2 / 5
(Photograph: Reuters)

Harry Brook (England) - 5 catches

England batter Harry Brook features next on this list. He took five important catches during an ODI match against West Indies in Birmingham, 2025.

Saleem Malik (Pakistan) - 4 catches
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Saleem Malik (Pakistan) - 4 catches

The former Pakistani batter, Saleem Malik, features third on this elite list. He took four catches in an innings against New Zealand in Sialkot in 1984. He was famous for his fast reflexes and great hand-eye coordination, especially in the point position.

Sunil Gavaskar (India) - 4 catches
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Sunil Gavaskar (India) - 4 catches

The former Indian captain, Sunil Gavaskar, also features on this list. During a match against Pakistan in 1985, he took four important catches and help his team to won the match by 38 runs.

Richie Richardson (West Indies) - 4 catches
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Richie Richardson (West Indies) - 4 catches

The legendary West Indies cricketer, Richie Richardson, features next on the list. He took four catches in an innings against England in Birmingham in 1991.

