/Fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and meth: The global drug network run by El Mencho’s Jalisco New Generation Cartel

Mexican forces killed drug kingpin and country's most wanted man, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as 'El Mencho', during an operation in Jalisco state, marking what officials described as the most significant blow against organised crime since the recapture of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán a decade ago. One of the United States’ most wanted fugitives, Oseguera was targeted in a raid in which a new US-military-led intelligence unit, the Joint Interagency Task Force-Counter Cartel, played a role, according to a US defence official cited by Reuters. The task force was launched to map cartel networks on both sides of the border.