Female Tennis players & their best on-court fashion statements: Serena Williams to Emma Raducanu

The high-impact fashion style of tennis champions has always been an attention seeker. From 90's legendary player Steffi Graff to the 19-year-old British Sensation, Emma Raducanu, whose Tiffany jewellery pieces has become the talk of the world.

Emma Raducanu

Apart from her storming Tennis career, Emma Raducanu is known for her love for jewellery. The 19-year-old British tennis sensation become the face of Tiffany & Co. in 2021. Now, the Raducanu grabbed the headlines for wearing more than £40,000-worth of Tiffany jewellery as she made her Australian Open debut.

On the court, the young tennis player was wearing an £18,900 bangle, a matching ring worth £4,975 and matching £2,575 earrings. She was also wearing a large cross pendant priced at £9,875.

