Feel cold yet? Massive winter storm set to wreck holiday travel plans in US

Written By: Wion Web Desk Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 09:12 AM IST

A winter storm is wreaking havoc in several parts of the United States and threatens to ruin holiday travel plans. Experts say it rapidly strengthen into what is known as a "bomb cyclone" through a process known as "bombogenesis," when the barometric pressure drops and a cold air mass collides with a warm air mass.

Multiple weather hazards threaten holiday plans

Holiday travel plans are under threat from "once-in-a-generation" winter storm for millions of Americans. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned of "a multitude of weather hazards," including blizzards and life-threatening wind chill, across the northern, central and eastern parts of the country.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Delays and cancellations

Holiday travelers have been told to be prepared for delays and cancellations amidst an Arctic cold front that gripped the northern Plains on Wednesday. It will sweeping through the Midwest before heading towards the East Coast on Friday just before Christmas.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Major air travel hubs will be hit

The Federal Aviation Administration warned of delayed flights at major air travel hubs Minneapolis-St. Paul, Chicago and Denver owing to high winds and heavy snow. Sudden dip in temperature is also on the cards for some states. In Denver, for example, the temperature was expected to plummet from a high of around 50 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday to minus 16 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Record-breaking frigid temperatures

"This will not be your average cold front as temperatures could drop 20 or more degrees within a few hours," the NWS said, bringing "record-breaking frigid temperatures" to the Gulf Coast and eastern United States by Friday. It said the Great Lakes region could expect more than a foot (30.5 centimeters) of snow.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Health warnings

Health warnings have been issued and people have been told to take adequate precautions. "Wind chill values could drop as low as minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 57 degrees Celsius) throughout parts of the central High Plains," the NWS said, warning that "cold of this magnitude could lead to frostbite on exposed skin within minutes." "Prepare now for extreme cold and ensure outdoor animals and livestock have sufficient shelter," it said.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Travel volume to be massive amidst holidays

The Transportation Security Administration expects holiday travel volume to be close to pre-pandemic levels this year, with the busiest day expected on Thursday.

(Photograph: Reuters )

About 102 million will travel by car

The American Automobile Association estimated that more than 112 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home between Friday and January 2, the vast majority, 102 million, by car.

(Photograph: Reuters )