February 26 in history: WorldWideWeb, Balakot airstrikes, and more

From the journey of "WorldWideWeb" to India launching airstrikes on terror camps in Balakot, Pakistan. WION's Today in History brings significant and interesting events from the world of the past.

1885

Berlin Conference gives Congo to Belgium and Nigeria to Great Britain
 

(Photograph:WION)

1909

Colour motion picture is shown to general public for the first time
 

(Photograph:WION)

1935

RADAR is first demonstrated by Robert Watson-Watt
 

(Photograph:WION)

1991

World's first web browser "WorldWideWeb" is presented to public in London
 

(Photograph:WION)

2019

India launches air strikes in Balakot, Pakistan

(Photograph:WION)

