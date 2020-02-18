February 18 in History: Church of Scientology is set up, Trinidad invasion, and more!

Get WION News app for latest news
Ralph Abercromby with a fleet of 18 British warships invade Trinidad.
Victor Emmanuel II of Piedmont, Savoy and Sardinia assumes the title of King of Italy.
World War II: Joseph Goebbels delivers his Sportpalast speech.
The first Church of Scientology is established in Los Angeles.
Nearly 200 people die in the Daegu subway fire in South Korea.