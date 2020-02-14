February 14 in History: From Pulwama terror attacks to creation of YouTube

Get WION News app for latest news
From the deadly Pulwama attacks to the creation of YouTube, we've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history:
English explorer Captain James Cook is killed by natives of Hawaii.
Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issues death threat to author Salman Rushdie for blasphemy.
The first of 24 GPS satellites are put into orbit.
YouTube is created by Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim.
40 Indian paramilitary troops killed in terror attack in Pulwama, Kashmir.