February 14 in History: From Pulwama terror attacks to creation of YouTube

From the deadly Pulwama attacks to the creation of YouTube, we've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history:

1779

English explorer Captain James Cook is killed by natives of Hawaii.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

1989

Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issues death threat to author Salman Rushdie for blasphemy.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

1989

The first of 24 GPS satellites are put into orbit.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

2005

YouTube is created by Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

2019

40 Indian paramilitary troops killed in terror attack in Pulwama, Kashmir.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)