February 12 in history: Chile's independence, Adolf Hitler's Iron Cross medal and lots more!

1502

Vasco da Gama sets sail from Lisbon on his 2nd voyage to India.

1554

Titular queen of England 'Lady Jane Grey' beheaded in London.

1818

Chile formally declares independence from Spain.

1912

Puyi, last emperor of China, abdicates marking end of the Qing dynasty.

1915

Adolf Hitler awarded Iron Cross 2nd class for bravery in World War I.
 

