February 01 in history: Ayatollah Khomeini's return to Iran, disintegration of Space Shuttle Columbia and more

From Ayatollah Khomeini's return to Iran to the disintegration of Space Shuttle Columbia, we've got it all covered.

Let's dive into today's history.

1790

First session of the US Supreme Court is held in New York City.

1884

The first fascicle of the “Oxford English Dictionary” is published.

1979

Ayatollah Khomeini returns to Iran after 15 years in exile.

2003

Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrates on its way back to Earth, seven die.

2009

Johanna Sigurðardóttir sworn in as Iceland's first woman prime minister.

