/Fatima Sana Shaikh to Ananya Panday: Actors to watch in upcoming OTT releases

After Bulbbul and Qala, Triptii Dimri continues her Netflix streak with the upcoming dark comedy, Maa Behen, also starring Madhuri Dixit, Ravi Kishan and Dharna Durga. The Suresh Triveni directorial displays Triptii’s sharp pivot into a dark-comedy genre and her smooth comedy timing adds to her character as the ‘Badi Behen’, the one who carries responsibilities and also has a quirky edge to her. The light-hearted family drama is slated for a Netflix release this year.

